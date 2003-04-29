OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements

The full text of the Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements sets out the legally binding obligations accepted by OECD members. The Code, regularly updated by decisions of the OECD Council, reflects all changes in the positions of members up to 1 January 2003. It outlines the obligations of members and provides a comparison of degrees of liberalisation achieved by each member country in regard to capital movements. The book is for public officials, legislators, private sector stakeholders and researchers.