Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements

2003 Edition
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199897-en
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), OECD Code of Liberalisation of Capital Movements: 2003 Edition, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264199897-en.
Go to top