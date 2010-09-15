OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 3 Monitoring Information Resources

The OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions calls for a systematic monitoring process to promote and oversee the implementation of the Convention. The OECD Working Group on Bribery monitors and evaluates countries‟ efforts to implement the Convention, the 2009 Recommendation on Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions, the 2009 Recommendation on Tax Measures for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and other related documents through a rigorous peer review system.