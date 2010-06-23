Hydrogen has the potential to play an important role as a sustainable and environmentally acceptable energy carrier in the 21st century. This report describes the scientific and technical challenges associated with the production of hydrogen using heat and/or electricity from nuclear power plants, with special emphasis on recent developments in high-temperature electrolysis and the use of different chemical thermodynamic processes. Economics and market analysis as well as safety aspects of the nuclear production of hydrogen are also discussed.
Nuclear Production of Hydrogen
Fourth Information Exchange Meeting, Oakbrook, Illinois, USA , 14-16 April 2009
Report
Nuclear Science
Abstract
