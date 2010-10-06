Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Norway - Sustainable Development: Climate Change and Fisheries Policies

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68fzsk9xs-en
Authors
Paul O'Brien
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

O'Brien, P. (2010), “Norway - Sustainable Development: Climate Change and Fisheries Policies”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 805, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km68fzsk9xs-en.
Go to top