This brief was developed by the OECD Regulatory Policy Division. It discusses how countries can together manage more effective and consistent responses to the COVID-19 crisis and its vast consequences by learning from each other, ensuring the resilience of supply chains and maintaining the interoperability of essential services through international regulatory co-operation (IRC).
No policy maker is an island: The international regulatory co-operation response to the COVID-19 crisis
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
28 May 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
-
20 April 2024