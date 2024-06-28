This report describes the activities of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport and sets out the Resolutions and Reports approved by the Council of Ministers during their 1972 sessions. The organisation chart of the Conference also features in an annex to the report.
Nineteenth Annual Report and Resolutions of the Council of Ministers
Report
Annual Report and Resolutions of the Council of Ministers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 February 1976
-
1 February 1975
-
1 February 1974
-
1 February 1972
-
1 February 1971
-
1 February 1970
-
1 February 1969
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024