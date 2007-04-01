Skip to main content
New Strategies for Emerging Domestic Sovereign Bond Markets

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/208818582608
Authors
Hans J. Blommestein, Javier Santiso
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Blommestein, H. and J. Santiso (2007), “New Strategies for Emerging Domestic Sovereign Bond Markets”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 260, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/208818582608.
