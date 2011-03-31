This paper analyses and compares national strategies for digital identity management in OECD countries. These strategies aim to drive innovation for e-government and for the broader Internet economy while remaining consistent with current national identity practices.
National Strategies and Policies for Digital Identity Management in OECD Countries
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
