Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Nanotechnology: An Overview Based on Indicators and Statistics

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/223147043844
Authors
Christopher Palmberg, Hélène Dernis, Claire Miguet
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Palmberg, C., H. Dernis and C. Miguet (2009), “Nanotechnology: An Overview Based on Indicators and Statistics”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2009/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/223147043844.
Go to top