Multinational enterprises in domestic value chains

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9abfa931-en
Authors
Charles Cadestin, Koen De Backer, Sébastien Miroudot, Laurent Moussiegt, Davide Rigo, Ming Ye
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Cadestin, C. et al. (2019), “Multinational enterprises in domestic value chains”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9abfa931-en.
