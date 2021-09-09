Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Multinational enterprises and intangible capital

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6827b3c9-en
Authors
Charles Cadestin, Alexander Jaax, Sébastien Miroudot, Carmen Zürcher
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cadestin, C. et al. (2021), “Multinational enterprises and intangible capital”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 118, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6827b3c9-en.
Go to top