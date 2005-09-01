The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises (the “Guidelines”) are one of many intergovernmental instruments that seek to promote economic, social and environmental progress. The OECD Guidelines do this by establishing concepts and principles for responsible business conduct that help “to ensure that the operation of [multinational enterprises] is in harmony with government policies, to strengthen the basis of mutual confidence between enterprises and the societies in which they operate, to help improve the foreign investment climate and to enhance the contribution to sustainable development...
Multilateral Influences on the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Abstract
