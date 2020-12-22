Moving Towards a Safe(r) Innovation Approach (SIA) for More Sustainable Nanomaterials and Nano-enabled Products

This report aims to contribute to the discussion on a ‘Safe(r) Innovation Approach’ for more sustainable nanomaterials and nano-enabled products. The document presents common working descriptions to ensure a common understanding of concepts such as Safe(r) Innovation Approach and its elements, Safe(r)-by-Design and Regulatory Preparedness. The document compiles existing risk assessment tools, frameworks and initiatives developed for Safe(r)-by-Design. The inventory of risk assessment tools and frameworks should contribute to assisting industry in implementing a 'Safe(r) Innovation Approach' for NMs and nano-enabled products. This includes a review of lessons learned from applying existing Safe(r)-by-Design concepts and tools and methods applied in hazard, exposure and risk assessment and management along the innovation value chain. Additionally, it assesses the applicability of Safe(r)-by-Design through case studies and existing initiatives, analysing constraints and limitations. The report also compiles information on regulatory initiatives related to the review of innovative approaches and technologies. Finally, it gathers information on regulatory initiatives related to innovative approaches and assesses their integration into current legislation or guidance.