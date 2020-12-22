Skip to main content
Moving Towards a Safe(r) Innovation Approach (SIA) for More Sustainable Nanomaterials and Nano-enabled Products

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d68ef961-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials
Cite this content as:

OECD (2020), Moving Towards a Safe(r) Innovation Approach (SIA) for More Sustainable Nanomaterials and Nano-enabled Products, OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d68ef961-en.
