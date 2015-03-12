Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Moving Beyond the Flat Tax - Tax Policy Reform in the Slovak Republic

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4rtzr3ws2-en
Authors
Ján Remeta, Sarah Perret, Martin Jareš, Bert Brys
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Remeta, J. et al. (2015), “Moving Beyond the Flat Tax - Tax Policy Reform in the Slovak Republic”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4rtzr3ws2-en.
Go to top