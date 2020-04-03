Handwashing is one of the top preventive measures recommended to reduce the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). However, current levels of handwashing with soap are generally low across the region. Monitoring handwashing behaviour is difficult but the presence of soap and water at a designated place is generally used as a proxy indicator.
More than one-third of West Africans have no handwashing facility at home
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
30 June 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024