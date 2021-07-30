Mobilising institutional investors for financing sustainable development in developing countries

This report was co-drafted by the OECD Development Co-operation Directorate and the Directorate for Financial and Enterprise Affairs. After a brief description of the volumes and allocation of assets of institutional investors globally as well as the trends (Chapter 1. ), the report analyses the share of these investments allocated to developing countries based on a sample of institutional investors in 2017-18, as well as their main characteristics in terms of regional and asset class distribution (Chapter 2. ). It subsequently looks at the main investment drivers and considerations of institutional investors when operating in developing countries, including the extent to which they seek alignment to ESG standards, SDGs or to collaborate with governments (Chapter 3. ). Finally, the report looks at the potential of blended finance solutions to unlock institutional investment for development purposes (Chapter 4. ).