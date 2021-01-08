Skip to main content
Mobilising institutional investor capital for climate-aligned development

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e72d7e89-en
Authors
Håvard Halland, Adam Dixon, Soh Young In, Ashby Monk, Rajiv Sharma
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Halland, H. et al. (2021), “Mobilising institutional investor capital for climate-aligned development”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 35, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e72d7e89-en.
