Mitigation Potential of Removing Fossil Fuel Subsidies

A General Equilibrium Assessment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdx1jr2plp-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Burniaux, Jean Château
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Burniaux, J. and J. Château (2011), “Mitigation Potential of Removing Fossil Fuel Subsidies: A General Equilibrium Assessment”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 853, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgdx1jr2plp-en.
