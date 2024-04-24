Skip to main content
Lost in the green transition? Measurement and stylized facts

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dce1d5fe-en
Authors
Orsetta Causa, Maxime Nguyen, Emilia Soldani
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Causa, O., M. Nguyen and E. Soldani (2024), “Lost in the green transition? Measurement and stylized facts”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1796, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dce1d5fe-en.
