Mind the skills gap! Regional and industry patterns in emerging economies

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm5hkp7v145-en
Authors
Ángel Melguizo, José Ramón Perea
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Melguizo, Á. and J. Perea (2016), “Mind the skills gap! Regional and industry patterns in emerging economies”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 329, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm5hkp7v145-en.
