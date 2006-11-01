Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Microfinance

How Bankers Could Buy Back Their Soul
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244828638578
Authors
Lucia Wegner
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Wegner, L. (2006), “Microfinance: How Bankers Could Buy Back Their Soul”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244828638578.
Go to top