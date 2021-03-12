Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring well-being in the digital age

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1891bb63-en
Authors
Louise Hatem, Daniel Ker
Tags
OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hatem, L. and D. Ker (2021), “Measuring well-being in the digital age”, OECD Going Digital Toolkit Notes, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1891bb63-en.
Go to top