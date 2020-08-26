The amount and variety of data that companies collect, aggregate and analyse has increased dramatically in recent years. This paper investigates how the economic value of data can be conceptualised and measured from a business perspective. It discusses data monetisation as a strategy for developing new business models or enhancing traditional ones, and proposes a new taxonomy for data that focuses on measuring its business value. The paper also discusses how different data characteristics and types affect economic value, before examining the role of cross-border data flows as a key enabler of our global economy. As part of this discussion, the concept of a "global data value chain" is presented, based on the idea that digitalisation enables the physical detachment of data collection, analysis, storage and monetisation. The paper concludes with a summary and discussion of the most promising avenues for measuring the economic value of data.
Measuring the economic value of data and cross-border data flows
A business perspective
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
9 November 2023
-
Working paper27 October 2023
-
Working paper27 April 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023
-
Working paper16 February 2023