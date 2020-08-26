Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Measuring the economic value of data and cross-border data flows

A business perspective
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6345995e-en
Authors
David Nguyen, Marta Paczos
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Nguyen, D. and M. Paczos (2020), “Measuring the economic value of data and cross-border data flows: A business perspective”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 297, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6345995e-en.
Go to top