This publication identifies the main areas of weakness and potential areas for action to combat money-laundering, tax evasion, foreign bribery, and to identify, freeze and return stolen assets. It also looks at the role of development agencies and finds that the potential returns to developing countries from using ODA on issues like combating tax evasion or asset recovery are significant. Finally, it identifies some opportunities for a scaled-up role for development agencies.
Illicit Financial Flows from Developing Countries
Measuring OECD Responses