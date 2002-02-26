Measuring Globalisation: The Role of Multinationals in OECD Economies 2001, Volume I, Manufacturing Sector

This publication presents detailed data on the role played by multinationals in the OECD economies. This year's edition also includes data on the activity of affiliates of national firms abroad (outward investment).

Volume I provides data for the manufacturing sector covering 18 variables including production, employment, investment, research and trade.

Part I presents the main findings and highlights trends for each of the variables displayed by foreign multinationals and domestic firms in total manufacturing industry, leading sectors as well as a detailed geographical breakdown.

Part II provides basic data and shows the share of each sector controlled by foreign multinationals for the available industrial variables.

Data sources and definitions are also provided. Data are provided from the early to mid 90s onwards and are presented in national currencies.