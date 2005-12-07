Measuring Globalisation: OECD Economic Globalisation Indicators 2005

With over 250 graphs, Indicators of Economic Globalisation helps identify the economic activities of member countries that are under foreign control, and more particularly the contribution of multinational enterprises to growth, employment, productivity, labour compensation, research and development, technology diffusion and international trade. In so doing, it gauges the intensity and magnitude of the globalisation process, and sheds new light on financial, technological and trade interdependencies within OECD countries.

This book includes Statlinks, URLs under the tables and graphs that link to spreadsheet files showing the underlying data.