Measuring Environmental Policy Stringency in OECD Countries

A Composite Index Approach
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjnc45gvg-en
Authors
Enrico Botta, Tomasz Koźluk
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Botta, E. and T. Koźluk (2014), “Measuring Environmental Policy Stringency in OECD Countries: A Composite Index Approach”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1177, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrjnc45gvg-en.
