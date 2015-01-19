Skip to main content
Measuring Design and its Role in Innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7p6lj6zq6-en
Authors
Fernando Galindo-Rueda, Valentine Millot
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Galindo-Rueda, F. and V. Millot (2015), “Measuring Design and its Role in Innovation”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7p6lj6zq6-en.
