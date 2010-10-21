Skip to main content
Markets in Education

An Analytical Review of Empirical Research on Market Mechanisms in Education
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4pskmkr27-en
Sietske Waslander, Cissy Pater, Maartje van der Weide
OECD Education Working Papers
Waslander, S., C. Pater and M. van der Weide (2010), “Markets in Education: An Analytical Review of Empirical Research on Market Mechanisms in Education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4pskmkr27-en.
