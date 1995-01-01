Skip to main content
Markets for Tradeable CO2 Emission Quotas Principles and Practice

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/555457407820
Authors
Graciela Chichilnisky, Geoffrey Heal
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chichilnisky, G. and G. Heal (1995), “Markets for Tradeable CO2 Emission Quotas Principles and Practice”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 153, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/555457407820.
