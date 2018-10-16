Public support for metal extraction and processing has received little attention relative to that for the agriculture, energy, or fisheries sectors. That is perhaps surprising given the potentially environmental harmful character of metal extraction and processing, and the emerging interest in transitioning to a more resource efficient and circular economy. This report addresses this knowledge gap by mapping out the most common forms of support provided for primary metals (produced from mineral ores) and secondary metals (produced from scrap).
Mapping support for primary and secondary metal production
Working paper
OECD Environment Working Papers
Abstract
