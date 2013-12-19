Skip to main content
Mapping Global Value Chains

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1trgnbr4-en
Authors
Koen De Backer, Sébastien Miroudot
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

De Backer, K. and S. Miroudot (2013), “Mapping Global Value Chains”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 159, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v1trgnbr4-en.
