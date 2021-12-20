Data portability has become an essential tool for enhancing access to and sharing of data across digital services and platforms. This report explores to what extent data portability can empower users (natural and legal persons) to play a more active role in the re-use of their data across digital services and platforms. It also examines how data portability can help increase interoperability and data flows and thus enhance competition and innovation by reducing switching costs and lock-in effects.
Mapping data portability initiatives, opportunities and challenges
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
