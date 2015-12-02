Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Managing the Minerals Sector: Implications for Trade from Peru and Colombia

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6wrc2r7l-en
Authors
Jane Korinek
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Korinek, J. (2015), “Managing the Minerals Sector: Implications for Trade from Peru and Colombia”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 186, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6wrc2r7l-en.
Go to top