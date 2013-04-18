Malopolska Region Demographic Transition

This paper outlines the findings of the Poland case study of the Malopolska region for the international project, Local scenarios of demographic change. The Malopolska region is located in the southern part of Poland, boarding Slovakia, and was created in 1999 from voivodship amalgamations of Krakow, Nowy Sacz, and parts of Bielsko-Biala, Kielce, Katowice, Krosno and Tarnów. Although the population size will not change dramatically over the next few years, the consequences of population ageing are and will be challenging. The region has much potential in various sectors that can be exploited in preparation for the demographic transition. The paper presents various examples of initiatives and projects related to demographic issues (older workers, older persons, and families), however, awareness of demographic challenges and the need for better policy implementation are key priorities at the regional/local level.