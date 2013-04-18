This paper outlines the findings of the Poland case study of the Malopolska region for the international project, Local scenarios of demographic change. The Malopolska region is located in the southern part of Poland, boarding Slovakia, and was created in 1999 from voivodship amalgamations of Krakow, Nowy Sacz, and parts of Bielsko-Biala, Kielce, Katowice, Krosno and Tarnów. Although the population size will not change dramatically over the next few years, the consequences of population ageing are and will be challenging. The region has much potential in various sectors that can be exploited in preparation for the demographic transition. The paper presents various examples of initiatives and projects related to demographic issues (older workers, older persons, and families), however, awareness of demographic challenges and the need for better policy implementation are key priorities at the regional/local level.
Malopolska Region Demographic Transition
Working for the Future
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
6 February 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
8 December 2023