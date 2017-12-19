The Slovak Republic is a country with a limited natural resource base, an important manufacturing sector and rising materials consumption. Coherent polices that aim at increasing resource efficiency and achieving green growth are vital for sustainable growth and increased prosperity. This paper identifies a number of options for improving resource efficiency in the Slovak Republic.
Making the Slovak Republic a more resource efficient economy
Country Study
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Abstract
