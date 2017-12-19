Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making the Slovak Republic a more resource efficient economy

Country Study
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2d5c00e7-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Making the Slovak Republic a more resource efficient economy: Country Study”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2d5c00e7-en.
Go to top