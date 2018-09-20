Skip to main content
Making skills transparent

Recognising vocational skills acquired through workbased learning
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5830c400-en
Authors
Viktoria Kis, Hendrickje Catriona Windisch
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Kis, V. and H. Windisch (2018), “Making skills transparent: Recognising vocational skills acquired through workbased learning”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 180, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5830c400-en.
