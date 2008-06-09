Skip to main content
Making Local Strategies Work

Building the Evidence Base
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044869-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Jonathan Potter
Cite this content as:

Potter, J. (ed.) (2008), Making Local Strategies Work: Building the Evidence Base, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264044869-en.
