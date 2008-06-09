Making Local Strategies Work

This book aims to support the design and delivery of more effective local and regional economic development strategies. A crucial part of this process is the collection and use of evidence, on local needs and options and on what works and what does not.

Each important step in the process of designing an effective strategy is explained and examined, with a particular focus on the work that should be done in advance of implementation, before resources are spent. Information is provided on defining objectives, identifying options, assessing expected impacts, using assessment results, implementing strategies and developing information systems. The main principles and techniques, as well as typical problems and how to overcome them, are discussed.

Through this book, the reader will learn how to create and put into place successful evidence-based strategies that will increase economic impacts and enhance the programme-management process.