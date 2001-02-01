Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Making Codes of Corporate Conduct Work

Management Control Systems and Corporate Responsibility
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/525708844763
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), “Making Codes of Corporate Conduct Work: Management Control Systems and Corporate Responsibility”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2001/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/525708844763.
Go to top