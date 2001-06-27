Main Science and Technology Indicators

This biannual publication provides a set of indicators that reflect the level and structure of the efforts undertaken by OECD Member countries in the field of Science and Technology. These data include final or provisional results as well as forecasts established by government authorities. The indicators cover the resources devoted to research and development, patents, technology balance of payments and international trade in the high-technology industries. Also presented are the underlying economic series used to calculate these indicators which are presented for the last seven years for which data are available.