This biannual publication provides a set of indicators that reflect the level and structure of the efforts undertaken by OECD member countries and nine non-member economies (Argentina, China, Israel, Romania, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovenia, South Africa, Chinese Taipei) in the field of science and technology. These data include final or provisional results as well as forecasts established by government authorities. The indicators cover the resources devoted to research and development, patent families, technology balance of payments and international trade in highly R&D-intensive industries.
Main Science and Technology Indicators, Volume 2008 Issue 1
Report
Main Science and Technology Indicators
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 February 2012
-
29 July 2011
-
14 March 2011
-
22 July 2010
-
9 February 2010
-
27 August 2009
-
7 January 2009
-
21 November 2007
Related publications
-
Working paper14 May 2024
-
13 October 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
24 July 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
16 March 2023
-
4 October 2022
-
Working paper28 April 2022