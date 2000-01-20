This twice yearly, bilingual publication contains data on the scientific and technological performance of OECD countries. These data include final or provisional results and government forecasts covering such topics as resources devoted to research and development, patents, the technology balance of payments and international trade in the high-technology industries. Supporting background series, used in combination with Science & Technology series to calculate indicators, are also included. Indicators are presented for the last seven years for which data are available.
Main Science and Technology Indicators
Volume 1999 Issue 2
Report
Main Science and Technology Indicators
Abstract
