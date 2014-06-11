Skip to main content
Macroprudential Policy Tools in Norway

Strengthening Financial System Resilience
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2mm2vbhjk-en
Authors
Yosuke Jin, Patrick Lenain, Paul O'Brien
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Jin, Y., P. Lenain and P. O'Brien (2014), “Macroprudential Policy Tools in Norway: Strengthening Financial System Resilience”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1126, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2mm2vbhjk-en.
