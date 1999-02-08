Skip to main content
Low-Level Radioactive Waste Repositories

An Analysis of Costs
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172029-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
English
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (1999), Low-Level Radioactive Waste Repositories: An Analysis of Costs, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264172029-en.
