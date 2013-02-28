This roadmap outlines emissions reduction potential from all technologies that can be implemented in the Indian cement industry. Taking into account the specificities of the Indian context, markets and opportunities, this roadmap outlines a possible transition path for the Indian cement industry to support the global goal of halving CO 2 emissions by 2050.
Low-Carbon Technology for the Indian Cement Industry
Report
IEA Technology Roadmaps
Abstract
