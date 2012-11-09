Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Looking to 2060: Long-Term Global Growth Prospects

A Going for Growth Report
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zxpjsggf0-en
Authors
Åsa Johansson, Yvan Guillemette, Fabrice Murtin, David Turner, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Christine de la Maisonneuve, Guillaume Bousquet, Francesca Spinelli
Tags
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Johansson, Å. et al. (2012), “Looking to 2060: Long-Term Global Growth Prospects: A Going for Growth Report”, OECD Economic Policy Papers, No. 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k8zxpjsggf0-en.
Go to top