Long-Life Surfaces for Busy Roads

Long-life surfaces could substantially cut the costs of road works, including the delays they cause, especially on congested routes with heavy traffic. These surfaces use new materials that cost more than conventional asphalt and require special handling. This report presents the results of collaborative research to evaluate the technical and economic potential of the most promising long-life surfaces (epoxy asphalt and high performance cementitious materials) and assist governments in weighing up the risks and advantages of introducing them on busy roads