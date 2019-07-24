This case study examines the Pomorskie local entrepreneurship ecosystem and regional smart specialisation approach. It identifies bottlenecks and enablers in the local entrepreneurship ecosystem and makes policy recommendations on how to further strengthen local entrepreneurship and industrial renewal. The case study offers a number of policy suggestions and models for Pomorskie and for other regions interested in promoting entrepreneurship and emerging industries.
Local entrepreneurship ecosystems and emerging industries: Case study of Pomorskie, Poland
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
