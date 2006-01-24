Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Local Capital Markets for Environmental Infrastructure

Prospects in China, Kazakhstan, Russian Federation and Ukraine
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264035966-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Environmental Finance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Local Capital Markets for Environmental Infrastructure: Prospects in China, Kazakhstan, Russian Federation and Ukraine, Environmental Finance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264035966-en.
Go to top