Intergovernmental Transfers for Environmental Infrastructure

Lessons from Armenia, the Russian Federation and Ukraine
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264025042-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Environmental Finance
Cite this content as:

OECD (2006), Intergovernmental Transfers for Environmental Infrastructure: Lessons from Armenia, the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Environmental Finance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264025042-en.
